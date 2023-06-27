LANNWS-06-28-23 UW PARTNERS

The United Way of Lancaster County Inc. is proud to announce its partner agencies for the 2023-24 year.

Each year, the United Way of Lancaster County allocates funds to local nonprofit agencies addressing Lancaster County’s most pressing needs in the areas of health, education and financial stability. These agencies undergo a process involving application, records review, quarterly reporting and site visits by local volunteer-staffed Community Impact Panels to ensure that the organization provides high quality services meeting the needs of Lancaster County residents.