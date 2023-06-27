The United Way of Lancaster County Inc. is proud to announce its partner agencies for the 2023-24 year.
Each year, the United Way of Lancaster County allocates funds to local nonprofit agencies addressing Lancaster County’s most pressing needs in the areas of health, education and financial stability. These agencies undergo a process involving application, records review, quarterly reporting and site visits by local volunteer-staffed Community Impact Panels to ensure that the organization provides high quality services meeting the needs of Lancaster County residents.
The United Way of Lancaster County is proud to support the following programs through its 2023-24 partner agencies:
• Strengthening and supporting low-income families, A Father’s Way
• Lancaster community service, Alston Wilkes Society
• Miriam’s House, Battered But Not Broken
• Saving Our Families Together and emergency food assistance pantry, Christian Services
• Girl Scouting in Lancaster County, Girl Scouts of SC, Mountains to Midlands
• Financial resources and referrals, HOPE in Lancaster, Inc
• Crisis assistance, Kershaw Area Resource Exchange
• Feeding the children, Lancaster Children’s Home
• Summer Arts and Sciences Camps and ccholarships, Lancaster County Council of the Arts
• Countdown to Kindergarten and Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Lancaster County First Steps
• Minds Matter, Magnolia Memory Care
• NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Lancaster Expansion, National Alliance on Mental Illness
• Developing Engaged Community Citizens with the Values of Scouting in Lancaster County, Palmetto Council, Inc.
• Children’s Advocacy Center coordinator, Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault
• Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, Lancaster County Partners for Youth
• Rapid Rehouse Program and Domestic Violence Program, Safe Passage
• Young People in Charge, The Children’s Council
The United Way of Lancaster County is able to support these accessible and effective programs in local agencies because of its donors and volunteers. Donations from the community address the most challenging issues in the community. By meeting very real short-term needs and investing in more long-term growth and stability, public donations and UW’s partner agencies create lasting change for individuals and families that contribute to a stronger, more equitable community.
NAMI outreach coordinator Jennifer Laughlin is glad to be a new United Way Partner Agency and a part of the Lancaster County nonprofit community.
“As a nonprofit, NAMI Piedmont TriCounty finds it very important to have community partners. With community partners like United Way, we are able to have a larger, more effective impact in Lancaster County through different programs at our drop-in center on Williams Street, as well as working together at different events in our community.”
The United Way of Lancaster County is working to advance the common good by focusing on education, financial stability and health, researching the most pressing needs in our local community to understand problems that affect real people.
“The United Way of Lancaster County has a long-standing history of (as our mission states) improving live by bringing citizens and resources together to identify and respond to human service needs in Lancaster County," said Holly Furr, local UW executive director.
"We are proud to be a part of making a difference in and with this county. We invite you to be a part of the change. United, we can inspire hope and create opportunities for all in Lancaster County.”