Outgoing Kershaw Town Administrator Ryan McLemore, left, received a proclamation from Town Council on Monday night, his final meeting as administrator, a position he's held about 18 months.

Kershaw Town Council passed the first reading of its 2023-24 budget Monday, May 15, with no tax increase.

“Right now, thank the Lord, we can accomplish what we need to do without raising any fees or taxes,” Mayor Mark Dorman said. “Inflation is high, so we try to cut within and do what we can to keep it that way.”

