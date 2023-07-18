LANNWS-07-19-23 SOUTHERN SLOW DOWN

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) joins four other Southeastern states for “Operation Southern Slow Down” in an effort to curb excessive speeding on the highways. The weeklong campaign officially began Monday, July 17, in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

A joint press conference between South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement agencies Monday in Augusta, Ga., kicked off the enforcement and education campaign for South Carolina and Georgia.