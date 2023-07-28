COLUMBIA — DISCUS, South Carolina’s Virtual Library, a service of the S.C. State Library, is the "information place" for all South Carolinians.
DISCUS, which stands for Digital Information for South Carolina Users, provides free 24/7 access to an electronic library of subscription databases with an array of resources, ranging from books and magazines to maps and videos.
This collection of databases provides high-quality publications in an easy to navigate format for students and teachers alike. This free service allows students to safely search for up-to-date information without sifting through advertisements and non-educational results found in other search engines.
DISCUS, in partnership with the S.C. Department of Education, now offers free access to Tutor.com for South Carolina residents.
Tutor.com offers free, real-time tutoring, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for English and Spanish speakers. Connect with a tutor on a variety of subjects, test prep assistance or parent coaching.
About the S.C. State Library
The S.C. State Library develops, supports and sustains a thriving statewide community of learners committed to making South Carolina stronger. The library serves the people of South Carolina by supporting state government and libraries to provide opportunities for learning in a changing environment. It is the primary administrator of federal and state support for the state’s libraries.
In 1969, as the result of action by the General Assembly, the State Library Board was redesignated as the S.C. State Library and assumed responsibility for public library development, library service for state institutions, service for the blind and physically handicapped, and library service to state government agencies.
Headquartered in Columbia, the Library is funded by the state of South Carolina, by the federal government through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and other sources. For more information, visit statelibrary.sc.gov or call 803-734-8666.