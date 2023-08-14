MUSC Health — Lancaster Division has hired a new chief financial officer.
“I am pleased to announce that Melissa Packer has been named CFO for the MUSC Health-Lancaster Division,” said Scott Broome, CEO of MUSC Health — Lancaster Division. “In this role, Melissa will provide financial support for each hospital in Lancaster and Chester and our future Indian Land location.”
“Melissa’s 30 years of hospital finance experience makes her well-suited for the position,” he said.
Packer, a Charleston native, started her new role in Lancaster on Aug. 7. She will oversee the Lancaster and Chester medical centers, as well as the nursing care center and surgery center in Chester.
Packer said her role is to ensure MUSC is making fiscally responsible decisions with its care.
“Ultimately, I believe you can be fiscally responsible if you put the patients first and do the right thing,” Packer said. “I have to tell everybody, it’s kind of like taking care of your house or taking care of your life. There are certain things that you’re going to invest in and splurge in, but you can’t splurge in everything, because then you’ll have no money.”
Packer comes to MUSC Health from Duke LifePoint Hospitals in Wilson, N.C., where she served as CFO. Prior to that, she served as CFO for several health systems, including LifePoint Hospitals in Winfield, Ala., and Ascension Health — St. Vincent’s Health System in Birmingham, Ala.
Packer graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and management science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Packer said the opportunity to move back to her home state and serve the South Carolina community is what excites her most about her new role. Packer said she still has family in Charleston, and they, too, choose MUSC for their health-care needs.
“It just seemed like a really good match for me,” Packer said. “I’m happy to join Scott and his team because it’s a great team, and everybody seems to work so well together.”
The former MUSC — Lancaster Division CFO, Anthony Sands, is now CFO of MUSC — Orangeburg.