To kick off the Red Rose Festival, Lancaster’s most talented will come together for an exciting evening of competition to benefit the Lancaster County Good Samaritan Scholarship Foundation.
The Lancaster’s Got Talent Show will feature singing, dancing, music and a few surprises at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at USC Lancaster’s Bundy Auditorium, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Nineteen talented performers, ages 5 to senior citizens, have entered to win cash prizes of up to $200.
Competitors include Hannah Pate singing “Broken Wing” by Martina McBride, Feliste Ellis playing “Be Thou My Vision” on the piano, Erin Moon-Kelly playing the flute, Autumn Rollings worshipping with flags to the music of “Find My Peace” and many more.
Competitors are vying for trophies and cash prizes in two categories — ages 5-15 and age 16 and up. First prize is $200. Second prize is $100. People’s Choice winners will get $50. All three prizes will be awarded in both age categories, with trophies for all winners.
Bring cash to vote for your favorite performer to win the People’s Choice Award.
There will also be raffles for items such as signed USC and Clemson footballs, custom jewelry, golf and fishing packages, a beauty day and more. Raffle tickets are $10.
Lucas McFadden of CN2 News will be the master of ceremonies for the evening.
Tickets for the show are $5 for students, $10 for seniors (age 55 and up) and $15 for adults, available at the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, 453 Colonial Ave., Lancaster; and at the door.
All proceeds will go to the Lancaster County Good Samaritan Foundation, whose mission is to provide scholarships and mentoring support to empower local high school students who have demonstrated a history of serving others to make our community a better place to live.
Scholarship recipients are selected during their junior year. Each student is matched with a mentor with experience in the anticipated future major or career of the student. The mentorship is maintained from the student’s second semester of their junior year in high school until college graduation. Recipients are each awarded a $1,000 scholarship per year, sent directly to their school for up to four years.
Call Pat Clancy at 803-804-0595 for more information about the talent show. For more information on the Lancaster County Good Samaritan Foundation, visit goodsamaritanscholarshiplcsc.org.