Flutist Erin Moon-Kelly

Flutist Erin Moon-Kelly will compete in the Lancaster’s Got Talent show at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium.

 Lancaster County Council of the Arts

To kick off the Red Rose Festival, Lancaster’s most talented will come together for an exciting evening of competition to benefit the Lancaster County Good Samaritan Scholarship Foundation.

The Lancaster’s Got Talent Show will feature singing, dancing, music and a few surprises at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at USC Lancaster’s Bundy Auditorium, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.

