LANCASTER — Mr. Ray Von Plyler, 78, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Atrium Health-Main.
He was born June 18, 1945, in Lancaster, a son of the late Alexander “Toy” Plyler and Wilma Broom Plyler. Mr. Plyler was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a football star with the Lancaster Blue Hurricanes and played in college at Clemson University. Mr. Plyler was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam as a military policeman and serving in Germany. He retired from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Plyler loved farming and his farm animals. He was known as a hometown hero and a friend to all.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Plyler was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Plyler is survived by his wife, Diane McGuirt Plyler of Lancaster; his daughter, Amber Plyler-Gray and her husband, Larry, of Lancaster; his brother, Clifford Plyler of Treadway, Tenn.; his sister, Joyce Smith of Lancaster; and his grandson, C. Andrew Plyler and his fiancee, Savannah, of Lancaster.
Besides his parents, Mr. Plyler was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Pat Clark Plyler; his son, John Alexander Plyler; and his sister, Peggy Lucas.
The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203; Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster SC 29720; or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 908, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Plyler.