LANCASTER — Mr. Ray Von Plyler, 78, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Atrium Health-Main.

He was born June 18, 1945, in Lancaster, a son of the late Alexander “Toy” Plyler and Wilma Broom Plyler. Mr. Plyler was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a football star with the Lancaster Blue Hurricanes and played in college at Clemson University. Mr. Plyler was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam as a military policeman and serving in Germany. He retired from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Plyler loved farming and his farm animals. He was known as a hometown hero and a friend to all.