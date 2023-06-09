James Mason Marsh, 56, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
A son of the late Ruth Marsh, he was born Dec. 10, 1966, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Harris officiating.
Viewing was Wednesday, June 7, at the funeral home.
Survivors include sisters, Susan Marsh of La Harbor Calif., Esther Ruth Marsh of Pageland, Jackie Harris, Marylene Stover and Annie Ruth McCray, all of Lancaster; brothers, Michael Marsh of Columbia, Jeffery Harris of Columbia, Charles Blackmon and Kendall Patterson, both of Lancaster; and close special friend, Latika Jacobs of Columbia.
Condolences: crawfh@comporium.net.