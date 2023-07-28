Jennifer Clark Rogers, 70, of Heath Springs, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Claude L. “Deepy” Clark and Jacqueline Adams “Jackie” Clark. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church. Jennifer enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed searching for antiques.
Surviving is her loving husband of 44 years, Dennis Neal Rogers; her daughter, Kristen Rogers Crews and her husband, Jeremy; her grandson, Asher Neal Crews; two sisters, Rita C. Gay and Kayra C. Kirk and her husband, Doug; her brother, Charles Clark and his wife, Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw.
The funeral service to celebrate Jennifer’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in the sanctuary of Rich Hill Baptist Church, Heath Springs. The Rev. Rod Yow will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Salem Cemetery on Main Street, Heath Springs.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Jennifer may be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.