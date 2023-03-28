Gary Wayne “Wank’ Elder, 76, passed away, Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Gary Wayne “Wank’ Elder, 76, passed away, Saturday, March 25, 2023.
He was the son of the late Roy Sr. and Daisy Clyburn Elder.
Survivors are three brothers, Franklin Elder of the home, Kenneth Elder of Heath Springs and Burke Elder of Lancaster; two sisters, Patricia Agnew of Anderson and Betty Yvonne Elder of Atlanta, Ga.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the funeral home.
