Newsflash: Sun City Carolina Lakes Homeowners Association Board of Directors stop presidential hopeful Nikki Haley (and any others) from campaigning here!
Here’s the problem
In an unprecedented move, the newly appointed HOA board has decided to severely curtail the lifestyle that Sun City residents have enjoyed since the HOA’s inception 17 years ago. Their latest vote banned all political campaigning for candidates seeking new elected positions.
Case in point: I (Bob Ziembicki) reserved the room for Haley’s scheduled Aug. 28 visit, as I always did, and it was approved. Please keep in mind that we had brought in Gov. Henry McMaster twice, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, along with many other state and local candidates.
Subsequently, Becky Hertzler with the management company wrote me a note stating that the board just had a unanimous decision to stop all candidates from seeking political positions coming to SCCL, so my reservation was canceled.
The board stated that only politicians already in office could come, but they could only discuss their current role and not any future roles. Furthermore, the board prohibited all fundraising and campaigning from being held in the SCCL common space.
Prior to that, the board had a previous edict performing a “club reset” that eliminated club officers, which alleviated the HOA from legally protecting them, as it had since the community was founded.
What the board did was wrong
The board has eliminated political canvassing and the right of assembly and speech under various conditions on SCCL property. Under the protection of the First Amendment and the state of South Carolina, they cannot!
Their power is only in limiting signage, but not the elimination of candidates coming here. They must make reasonable accommodations for assembly and not infringe on anyone’s rights, as outlined in the Bill of Rights.
Short of removal of these restrictions, I can see a formal complaint being filed with the S.C. Attorney General and Secretary of State offices, as well as the Lancaster County Solicitors Office.
Sometimes people in power think they need more power and take it. HOA boards are not elected to dictate rules you must live by that are out of the norm, such as who can visit your home, your political beliefs, whom your clubs can invite to speak or how you run your club, within the previous guidelines.
.
What the board should be doing
A petition has been delivered to each homeowner in Sun City asking the board of directors to rescind its order to not allow people running for a political office to speak at clubs; it does not matter which party affiliation.
The board’s order also states you can’t have officers of the club like president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, but only use the term leaders, and have two. Furthermore, no dues can be collected from club members.
HOA boards should concern themselves with their main functions and if boards supersede their powers, then the residents should ask them to resign. At the very least, they should be voted out of office at the next election. As one of the country’s past presidents stated: “Elections have consequences.” There is an election of board members coming up this fall, so keep that in mind.
An HOA board of directors is responsible for the following:
• Maintaining common areas
• Managing the financial business of the association
• Selecting and directing the HOA manager
And not for changing a lifestyle that has thrived for over 17 years!
Here are two excerpts from the board’s recent communications to SCCL residents:
“Our primary desire as a Board is to assure residents have priority when it comes to use of Association assets and amenities.”
“We know our decision may disappoint those of you who engage in local, regional and national politics...”
However, the board failed to note that it (or other clubs) regularly elicits the general public to visit SCCL by posting invites on U.S. 521 and other places to holiday events, flea markets, baseball games, concerts, plays, etc. In fact, there is a public display of art within the gates near the Lake House.
What can SCCL residents do
We ask that Sun City residents, along with anyone else who is willing to assist us, please join us in defense from this unilateral censorship of our rights! We are searching for a pro-bono lawyer to lead us in this fight. Please read the petitions being circulated and write or call the SCCL HOA board to stop this misuse of our common space!
In conclusion and in our opinion, the board’s decisions violate personal civil rights by overriding laws pertaining to HOA overreach.
The Constitution gives every American the right to free speech. We still live in a democracy.
That is why we are asking for your support in signing the two petitions circulating in Sun City Carolina Lakes. And please come to the SCCL Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m. July 26 in the Lake House.
Stay safe, my friends!