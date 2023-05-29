LANSPTS-05-31-23 SIGNING

Tyson Funderburk, center front, signed to play soccer for Newberry College on May 22. At the signing were his parents, Jennifer Funderburk, front left, and Bobby Funderburk, front right, and standing, from left, AJHS athletic director Jimbo Barton, head soccer coach Will Brice and  assistant principal Scotty Phillips.

 Gwynn Leaird

Tyson Funderburk will be getting his kicks at the next level.

Funderburk, an Andrew Jackson High School soccer veteran, made it official May 22, signing with the Newberry College Wolves.

