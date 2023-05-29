Tyson Funderburk will be getting his kicks at the next level.
Funderburk, an Andrew Jackson High School soccer veteran, made it official May 22, signing with the Newberry College Wolves.
Funderburk is part of a Newberry College athletic legacy as his brother Avery played football at the school.
As no surprise, Funderburk was familiar with Newberry College and excited to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
“I really like Newberry and I feel it will be a good place to call home over the next four years,” Funderburk said. “The coaches treated me well when I visited there and they made me feel like they wanted me to be a part of their team. I had a good feeling about Newberry and enjoyed every bit of my visit when I was there.”
Volunteers head soccer coach Will Brice said he’s thrilled to see Funderburk receive this chance to extend his education and soccer career.
“I’ve known Tyson for a long time, coaching him all the way back when he played Discoveries Soccer at a young age,” Brice said. “I watched him grow and mature and he’s done it all through hard work, dedication and a commitment to improve.
“Tyson is a fine team player, as he will play any place he’s needed, which says a lot about his versatility as a player. Tyson was one of our captains and gave us outstanding leadership. He’s highly skilled and technical as a player.”
Funderburk, who played six seasons for the Andrew Jackson booters, scored seven goals and had 16 assists for the Vols this season.
Andrew Jackson went 11-7 and earned a bid to the 2A Lower State semifinals, where it battled eventual state champion Oceanside Academy to a standstill before falling in penalty kicks.
Funderburk also played football in his senior season, tallying 66 extra points and two field goals, his longest 30 yards, for the Region V-2A Volunteers, who finished as the 2A Lower State runner-up.
Funderburk, with a 4.2 GPA, graduated with honors from Andrew Jackson High last week.
“Tyson is a well-rounded student-athlete who leaves big shoes to fill,” Brice said. “He has set a good example for our younger student-athletes to follow.”