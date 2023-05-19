The Lancaster County Council will hold first reading on a much larger budget than it heard about earlier this month.
The budget, expected to be between $105 million and $107 million, is now coming in a $131.5 million. That includes a 2.3-mill increase.
Different funds in the budget are expected to have millage increases, such as the general, capital improvement and court security funds, while the debt service millage is expected to drop by 2.7 mills.
The biggest part of the budget is the general fund, which comes in at $84.6 million, up from the current $77.6 million.
The budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year includes a 6.5% across-the-board pay increase for all employees, which totals $1.6 million.
It also includes $290,000 to address additional pay concerns in specific departments and $495,000 for six new positions.
The budget also includes a 6% pay adjustment for all staff in the solicitor and public defender’s office.
Public safety has been a big issue for County Council members at earlier budget meetings. This budget recommends pay increases for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as money for two more deputies. The budget for the Sheriff’s Office comes in at $13.3 million, with another $3.7 million recommended for the Lancaster County Detention Center.
Lancaster County Fire Rescue's $2.67 million budget includes raises for firefighters and hiring two more firefighters.
The Lancaster County EMS budget of $8.7 million includes pay increases.
First reading of the budget is scheduled for Monday, May 22, during the County Council meeting.