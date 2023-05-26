Elsie Threatt Bailey, 101, passed away peacefully May 10, 2023, at her home in Lillian, Ala., surrounded by her children.
She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Lancaster, the third child of Rochelle and Reona Courtney Threatt. She was a 1939 graduate of Buford High School in Lancaster County.
In September 1942, Elsie married H. Paul Bailey, also of Lancaster. They moved their family to Pensacola, Fla., in 1955, where they formed a successful home-building business, with Elsie as the office manager for many years.
She is predeceased by her husband of 75 years, H. Paul Bailey; her parents; six of her siblings; and her son-in-law, Lee Walters.
Elsie loved her family dearly and constantly let them know. Left to treasure her memory are her three children: Ron Bailey and wife Peggy of Lillian, Myra Bailey Walters of Lillian and Paula Bailey Jackson and husband Don of Auburn; nine grandchildren: Evan Bailey, Daron Bailey, Brandon Walters (Jennifer), Cameron Walters (Mandy), Hayley Walters Clift (Chris), Bailey Bounds and Bradford Bounds (Krystal); and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren, with one more to welcome in July. Besides her children and grandchildren, she is also survived by her sister, Luna Threatt McManus; and her sister-in-law, Betty Bailey Baker of Lancaster, as well as numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted by Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, with visitation at 8:45 a.m., and burial at 11 a.m. in Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.