In the wake of the tragic shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., President Joe Biden immediately jumped on his high horse, once again blaming congressional Republicans for not acceding to his demands that they gut the 2nd Amendment.

This comes less than a week after the Department of Justice announced an agreement in principle to pay $144.5 million in taxpayer monies to settle the numerous civil cases arising out of the Nov. 5, 2017, mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 26 worshippers and injured another 22 worshippers.

John P. Baker is an NRA Benefactor, NRA Golden Eagle and Gun Owners of America life member.

Trending Videos