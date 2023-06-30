LANCASTER — Mr. Carl William Todd, 84, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
LANCASTER — Mr. Carl William Todd, 84, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
A native of Lancaster, Mr. Todd was born on Jan. 6, 1939, to the late James Henry Todd and Willie Mae Cassidy Thomas.
Carl was a lifetime member of the Hejaz Shriners and lifetime member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge.
He served in the Air Force, both in Biloxi, Miss., and overseas in Okinawa, Japan.
Carl retired from Spring Industries, where he worked as a loom fixer, supervisor and instructor.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid music lover. He enjoyed singing Southern gospel and classic country on the karaoke stage and as a member of the Empty Pockets Band as a singer and played guitar, banjo, harmonic and bass.
Mr. Todd was preceded in death by his son, William Kevin Todd; his brothers, James Randolph Todd, Bobby Allen Todd and Jerry Miles; and his sister, Mae Frances Todd.
Survivors include his lifetime companion, Mary Ann Pate Todd; children, Lisa A. Tompkins of Rock Hill, Lori Lynn Stevens of Lancaster and Karin Jean Collins (Dean), of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, in the chapel of the Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roger Anders officiating.
The family will receive friends at Lancaster Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville, S.C.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Todd.