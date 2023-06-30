LANSPTS-07-01-23 LEGION BASEBALL

Post 31's Braden Small slides into home plate during Lancaster's game Thursday against Winnsboro.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 senior team had an answer and the result was a comeback win.

Lancaster, down 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning to the Winnsboro Bandits, responded with a five-run rally to take a 9-5 lead on the way to a 9-7 baseball win Thursday, June 29, at Harvey Eggleton Field.