The Lancaster American Legion Post 31 senior team had an answer and the result was a comeback win.
Lancaster, down 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning to the Winnsboro Bandits, responded with a five-run rally to take a 9-5 lead on the way to a 9-7 baseball win Thursday, June 29, at Harvey Eggleton Field.
Lancaster, with two runs in the first and a pair in the fourth inning, was up 4-0, but Winnsboro countered with a five-run rally in the top of the sixth.
Post 31, now 3-6 on the season, came right back in the bottom of the sixth inning with its pivotal rally to take the lead for good.
“Winnsboro is a scrappy team and we fought back to get the win,” said Lancaster assistant coach Jason Wright, who guided the Post 31 team in the absence of head coach Jimmy Jackson. “It was a good win, one we needed. We kept battling and earned the win.”
Jaden Young and Trey Smith walked to open the Lancaster sixth inning and Caleb Hauanio was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Brody Sanders drew a walk to force home a run and tie the game at 5-5.
Landon Peavy had a run-scoring hit to give Post 31 the lead at 6-5. Later in the inning, Ashton Phillips had an RBI hit and two runs came across on wild pitches for a 9-5 Lancaster edge.
Winnsboro came back with two runs in its final inning, but Lancaster held on for the victory, its third in four games with the Bandits, a new entry in the league.
Carter Cox, one of five pitchers Lancaster used in the win, was the winner in two-thirds of an inning relief. Adam Wright, who also went two-thirds of an inning, earned the save.
Roman Plyler, the Lancaster starter, worked 5.1 innings and struck out four. He hit a batter, with no walks and four hits allowed.
Sanders sparked Lancaster with a hit, RBI, walk and scored two runs. Peavy had a hit, walk, was hit by a pitch and scored twice. Young supplied a hit, two walks and two runs.
Hauanio had a hit, was hit by pitch and tallied a run. Phillips had a hit, sacrifice fly and drove in two runs.