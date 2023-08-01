The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars, ages 7-8, fell short in their bid to land a second straight World Series championship for the program.
The Lancaster AA team went 1-3 in the 12-team tournament played at the Larry Doleac Youth Baseball Complex at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Lancaster opened pool play, splitting two games. The AA team fell to Tennessee, 3-2, to launch pool 1 play.
Tennessee scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the narrow win.
Lancaster rebounded to down host Hattiesburg, 12-2.
Bentlee Watts belted a fence-clearing, two-run homer to boost the Lancaster stars to the 10-run win, which was halted in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Lancaster AA team then opened play in the double-elimination round, dropping a pair of one-run games on Saturday, July 29.
Lancaster’s opener resulted in a one-run loss to Virginia, 10-9.
The AA team, down 5-1 after one inning, rallied to tie the game at 5-5 after four frames. Virginia came back with a five-run fifth inning to build a 10-5 lead.
Lancaster, in its final at-bat in the sixth inning, closed the gap to 10-9 and had runners at second and third, but two pop-ups ended the game and its comeback hopes.
The loss sent Lancaster to face Georgia in an elimination game, where it fell, 6-5, in seven innings. Lancaster held a 5-1 lead after the fourth inning, but could not add to its lead and Georgia came back to end the local AA team’s title hopes.
Phillip Melton, assisted by Tripp Watts, Jason Knight and Brant Barnes, guided the Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars.
The team included Rorie Allen, Aiden Baker, Kayden Barnes, Maddox Blackmon, Keegan Bowers, Brixton Griffin, Brady Knight, Dane Lawson, Rhett McAteer, Cannon Melton, Mason Morris and Bentlee Watts.
“This, of course, is not what we had hoped for, but our players battled all the way in each game and dropped two tough losses,” said Lancaster Dixie board member Dale Laney.
Successful LDB season
The Lancaster AA team World Series play capped a summer of success for the Lancaster Dixie Baseball program, which is in its 65th season.
In postseason play, Lancaster Dixie Baseball’s Rookie All-Stars 6U team won a World Series title and had the AA team earned a series bid.
Lancaster won two state championships, three district titles and had the AAA All-Star team play in its state tournament.
“This has been a great run for our program and we’re extremely proud of all of our all-star teams in the way they represented Lancaster in the district and state tournaments and South Carolina in the World Series,” said Lancaster Dixie board member Dale Laney.
“These are young players, who have several more years to play in our program, so we feel we have a bright future. They just need to continue to work hard and play hard each time they take the field for practice or games,” he said.
“We want to thank all who stepped up and supported our program this year and in the past. We’re so grateful for our parents, grandparents, families and all of our great sponsors,” Laney said. “It took all of us pulling together to earn this achievement. There’s been a lot of great memories, which will be treasured for seasons and years to come.”