LANCASTER — Miss Mary Ruth Short, 93, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
In honoring Miss Mary Ruth’s wishes, a private graveside service was held at Westfield Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Cheraw, officiated by Brent Taylor.
Miss Short was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Chesterfield County, a daughter of the late James Eddie and Wincie Mangum Short. She was a graduate of Zoar High School and received her bachelor of science degree from Winthrop College. Mary Ruth grew up attending Westfield Creek Baptist Church and joined First Baptist Church of Lancaster after relocating to that area. She was very active in her church and enjoyed working in the children’s ministries. She was a retired employee of the Springs Co. and a former employee of the Bank of Lancaster. Mary Ruth was a humble servant of God, always seeking ways to bless and take care of others.
In addition to her parents, Miss Short was also preceded in death by her mother who helped raise her, Ethel Lee Short; and brother, James M. Short.
Survivors include her sister, Jacqueline Short White of Mineral, Va.; nephew, Jim (Lori) Short of Lancaster; nieces, Mona (James) Campbell of Chesterfield and Gretchen (Matt) Jaroweski of Mineral; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; longtime caregiver and family friend, Vicky Sanders; and her extended family at Spring Hill Assisted Living of Pageland.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield is serving the Short family.