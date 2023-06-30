Melissa Teal Momberger, 44, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
A daughter of Oscar Momberger and Patricia Floyd Crawford, she was born Aug. 21, 1978, in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Melissa Teal Momberger, 44, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
A daughter of Oscar Momberger and Patricia Floyd Crawford, she was born Aug. 21, 1978, in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Phillips officiating.
Survivors include her parents; three children, Malarie Ratliff, Madison Patterson and Malakai McKinney; three stepchildren, Kabria Daiz, Nakki Burch and Kameron Burch; siblings, Maranda Momberger, Matthew Momberger and Reggie Crawford II; eight grandchildren; and grandparents, Oscars J. Momberger, Charles Floyd and Louise Porter.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.