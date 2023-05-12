LANSPTS-05-13-23 SOFTBALL

Buford High's Caroline Plyler tries to avoid a tag as she comes into home plate during the Lady Jackets' May 10 win over Timberland High School.

 Eric Rowell

The host Buford High School Lady Jackets charged back to finish on top in the 2A Lower State District V softball tournament Wednesday, May 10.

The 15-7 Lady Jackets, down 6-3 and an out away from a loss in the double-elimination field, rallied to down Timberland High School, 7-6, to win the district championship and a bid to the Lower State title series.

Trending Videos