The host Buford High School Lady Jackets charged back to finish on top in the 2A Lower State District V softball tournament Wednesday, May 10.
The 15-7 Lady Jackets, down 6-3 and an out away from a loss in the double-elimination field, rallied to down Timberland High School, 7-6, to win the district championship and a bid to the Lower State title series.
“These girls are resilient and they are going to battle and give it their all,” said Buford head softball coach Lael Allen.
In the Lady Jackets’ ninth inning with the game tied at 6-6, Riley McManus delivered a clutch single to right-center field to score hustling Addison Belk with the game-winning run.
“We kept our focus and battled tough,” Allen said.
In the seventh inning and down to its final out with a three-run deficit, Buford ignited for three runs to tie and force extra innings.
Winning pitcher Laney Allen walked and dashed home on a Kelsey Watson double to make it 6-4.
Summer Morgan then delivered an RBI-single to plate Watson to make it 6-5.
McManus, 2-4 with two RBIs, then laced a double to score Morgan and deadlock the game at 6-6.
The game stayed tied until the Buford ninth when, with the international tie-breaker rule in play, the Lady Jackets put a runner at second to start the inning.
“It was a battle, but we pulled it out,” Allen said. “The girls came through.”
Laney Allen hurled the win, going nine innings and striking out 14. She allowed nine hits and three walks. She aided her cause with two hits, including a solo homer, and an RBI.
McManus led the way with two hits and two RBIs. Watson had two hits and an RBI. King slammed a solo homer. Caroline Plyler and Morgan each had a hit and an RBI.
Buford, which was unbeaten in winning the district title, advanced to face Cheraw High School to open the Class 2A Lower State title series on Friday, May 12.
Lady Vols fall to Marion
In the Class 2A District VIII title series, host Marion High School topped Andrew Jackson High, 11-6.
The Lady Volunteers battled back through the losers' bracket to face Marion for the district crown and a bid to the Lower State title series.
Andrew Jackson, the fourth seed out of Region V, fell to Marion, 7-5, to open the district playoffs.
The Lady Vols stayed alive with a 14-0 win over Lake Marion and an 8-1 win over Woodland before falling to Marion in the title round.