Gerald Ontario Tucker, 56, died Monday, June 19, 2023.
A son of the late Bernard Tucker and Lorraine “Lilly” Cunningham, he was born June 1, 1967, in Norwalk, Conn.
Funeral service, with military honors, was held Sunday, June 25, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Christopher Harris officiated. Burial was in Highland Heights Cemetery, Kershaw.
Survivors include one daughter, Breya Tucker of Lancaster, Calif.; sons, Travon Tucker of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tevin Tucker of Kershaw; brothers, Travis Tucker of Gastonia, N.C., Terrance Brown of Harlem, N.Y.; one grandchild, Thaddeus Tucker of Lancaster, Calif.; reared like a son, Saul Torres.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.