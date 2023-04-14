LANSPTS-04-15-23 IL BASEBALL Reid Kazmierczak

Indian Land High School's Reid Kazmierczak dives into third base during the Warriors' game Thursday, April 13, against Catawba Ridge High.

 Rick Johnson

The Indian Land Warriors dropped a critical baseball series against the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, falling in game three.

Catawba Ridge High School won game three of the series, 7-6, on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors are now 15-6 overall and 10-2 in Region 3-4A play.

