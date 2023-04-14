The Indian Land Warriors dropped a critical baseball series against the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, falling in game three.
Catawba Ridge High School won game three of the series, 7-6, on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors are now 15-6 overall and 10-2 in Region 3-4A play.
Both teams started off hot in the opening inning as the Copperheads went up 2-1 after the first inning.
Indian Land High School scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead off a Garrett Arner triple that scored Michael Doan. Arner scored on an error later in the inning. The Warriors got just four hits in the game as Arner went 1-1 with two RBIs.
Catawba Ridge regained the lead, scoring five runs in the top of the third off five hits, to go up 7-3.
The Warriors fought back with a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth, but couldn’t catch up to the Copperheads.
Reid Kazmierczak, Jacob Letterman and Doan all got hits in the game for Indian Land.
Arner took the loss on the mound, going two innings in relief and allowing five runs on five hits.
In the second game Wednesday, April 12, the Warriors won on a walk in the top of the seventh inning as they went up 3-2 off the run and held off Catawba Ridge to get the win. The loss was the Copperheads' first in the region.
The teams combined for just 11 hits with the Warriors getting just five of those. Austin Quinn went 2-3 at the plate to lead Indian Land. Johnny Compton drew the game-winning walk, scoring Kazmierczak.
Despite going five innings, pitcher Logan Sulli didn’t get the win. Sulli gave up two runs on four hits, while striking out six. Conner Wallace got the win, going two innings and allowing two hits, while striking out four.
In game one Monday, April 10, Catawba Ridge established itself early in the 10-2 win by scoring five runs in the first inning.
The Copperheads were up 7-0 before Indian Land scored two runs in the third inning. Sulli went 1-3 with two RBIs to lead the Warriors as they again only managed four hits in the game.
Indian Land turns its attention to county rival Lancaster High School next week for another three game series.