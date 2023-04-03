The Buford High School girls basketball team celebrated its 2022-23 season with Jules Campos leading the way.
The girls hoops banquet, with 35 attendees, was held at La Chalupa Restaurant in Lancaster on March 12.
Campos, a junior guard, was one of three Lady Jackets players to earn All-Region honors for the Buford girls, the third-place team in Region 5-2A.
Campos was joined on the All-Region team by senior Kensi Sutton and junior Peighton Sweatt.
Campos earned her share of hoops hardware, taking team MVP honors and the team’s Jacket Pride Award.
Campos averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for the season. She led the team in points, 166, and steals, 78. She also had 33 assists.
“Jules had a solid season for us,” said Buford girls head coach Susan Scott. “She played well on both ends of the court and is part of a key nucleus returning for us next season, which will be a boost to us with her experience.”
Campos capped the season, scoring 14 points in the Lady Jackets’ road playoff loss to Kingstree High School.
Reese Sutton, a senior forward in her third varsity season, received the team’s Coaches Award.
“The key point for Reese was she played several positions at times during the season, and because of a good attitude, she adjusted and gave us a solid effort no matter where she played,” Scott said. “That is leadership with an impact.”
Kensi Sutton averaged 6.8 points and 5.7 rebounds, a team high, in reaping all-region honors. She scored 20 points in a game with Cheraw High School, which also earned a playoff bid.
Sweatt, a point guard, averaged seven points a game, which included 40-46 at the foul line, 85%. She also led in assists with 44, to go with 69 steals.
The Buford seniors are McKenzie Bundy, Kensi Sutton and Reese Sutton.
“We’re grateful to our seniors and their contributions to our girls basketball program. We are looking forward to working with our returning players,” Scott said. “We had a good season and we return a good group and we will continue to work for next season. That’s important because it plays a key role for the new season.”
Buford was in the playoffs for the fifth straight season under Scott.