The No. 2-ranked Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers baseball team blanked the Cheraw High Braves, 6-0, at the Orange Pit to open the AA Lower State Championship Tournament.
The Thursday, May 11, win was the Vols’ third win of the season against this region foe, and it set up a Saturday showdown with No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Andrew Jackson High.
The Vols’ Skyler Hegler put the home team up 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out home run to center. Hammond Wrenn’s RBI single made it 2-0. The Volunteers added another run in the fourth inning on Fuller Sims' two-out RBI single.
The Braves threatened in the fifth inning with two runners on base, with only one out. Jackson Madden entered in relief of Brady Williams to end the threat by retiring the first two batters he faced.
In the sixth inning, Cheraw again got two runners on base, but Madden again retired the next two batters and then picked off the runner at second base.
The Volunteers, who improved to 27-3 with the win, broke things open in the sixth inning by plating three runs. The first crossed the plate on Sims' second RBI of the night. The orange and white scored two more on a bad pickoff throw by the pitcher that went into center field.
Williams, Madden and Lawson Polson combined for a three-hit shutout. Williams got the start on the mound and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out eight. Madden came in relief to pitch 2.1 innings and allowed one hit and one walk. He struck out three. Polson struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.
Zach Mothershed was hit three times on the night and scored two runs. Landon Peavy walked three times and scored once. Brady Jackson had an infield single and a walk. Sims had two RBI singles. Hegler had the homer and two intentional walks. Williams, Wrenn and Joaquin Espinoza each had a single.
Oceanside defeated North Central High on Thursday, 4-2, to advance to the winner’s bracket game with Andrew Jackson. The game is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
The Braves will face the Knights in an elimination game Saturday.