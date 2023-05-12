LANSPTS-05-13-23 BASEBALL

Andrew Jackson High's Fuller Sims slides home safely during the Vols' home game May 11 against Cheraw High in the Upper State baseball playoffs.

 Gwynn Leaird

The No. 2-ranked Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers baseball team blanked the Cheraw High Braves, 6-0, at the Orange Pit to open the AA Lower State Championship Tournament.

The Thursday, May 11, win was the Vols’ third win of the season against this region foe, and it set up a Saturday showdown with No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate Academy at Andrew Jackson High.

Trending Videos