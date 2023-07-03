Lancaster native Matt Williams has come home.
The University of South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston named Williams as the team’s pitching coach June 20. Williams is replacing Justin Parker, who took the same position at Mississippi State.
“I’m very excited to have Matt Williams join our staff as our pitching coach,” Kingston said. “His experience at the collegiate level, the success he has had with the pitching staff in every place he has been and his ties to the state of South Carolina and the Southeast in recruiting make him the right choice as we move into the 2024 season.”
Williams is coming home to the Palmetto State after strong coaching stints at Liberty and UNC Wilmington. The last four seasons, Williams was with the Flames and developed the pitching staff into one of the top staffs in the Atlantic Sun Conference. He was at UNC Wilmington for five seasons, where he worked with 17 pitchers who were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” Williams said. “It is a place that is dear to me because I grew up in the state, my wife (Denton) went to school here. I appreciate the opportunity that coach Kingston has given me to come here and coach the pitchers. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Williams attended Lancaster High School and went on to Spartanburg Methodist College. Williams helped his college team to 101 wins over two seasons. In 2003, he tossed a no-hitter in the Region X tournament against Surry Community College.
Williams then played independent baseball with the Mid Missouri Mavericks of the Frontier League. He began his coaching career as pitching coach for the Spartanburg Post 28 American Legion team, helping the program to a pair of state titles.
Prior to UNC Wilmington, he spent eight years as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Spartanburg Methodist. During that span, the Pioneers made four appearances to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.
Williams now hopes to help get the Gamecocks back to Omaha, Neb. The Gamecocks finished the 2023 season 42-21 with a Super Regional appearance. Williams is eager to start building relationships with the current Gamecocks and get to work recruiting.
“It is a tremendous opportunity,” Williams said. “Very humbling to come back and work in your home state, get that opportunity as a pitching coach to do what you love doing.”