Matt Williams holds son, Calahan, after a game, while coaching at Liberty University. After four years with the Flames, he is coming back to South Carolina to serve as pitching coach for the USC Gamecocks.

 supplied

Lancaster native Matt Williams has come home.

The University of South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston named Williams as the team’s pitching coach June 20. Williams is replacing Justin Parker, who took the same position at Mississippi State.