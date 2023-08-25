LCDP saddened by court’s decision
The Lancaster County Democratic Party is saddened and disappointed by the S.C. Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday, Aug. 23, regarding the six-week abortion ban.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LCDP saddened by court’s decision
The Lancaster County Democratic Party is saddened and disappointed by the S.C. Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday, Aug. 23, regarding the six-week abortion ban.
Even though the majority of South Carolinians are women, Republicans decided it was best to spend their time passing legislation that diminishes, yet again, a women’s right to effective and quality health care.
South Carolina consistently ranks at the bottom for women’s health care across the nation. Instead of legislating a way to improve the quality of health for all women and taking a desperately needed step forward, we took a step back.
The Lancaster County Democratic Party is dedicated to protecting and fighting for the rights of all women, in hopes that, one day, we can live in a state where their health truly matters.
Katie Crosby
Lancaster County Democratic Party chair