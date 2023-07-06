Multiple Lancaster County first responder agencies and departments will participate with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office personnel in active shooter training next week. The training will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13, on the campus of Lancaster High School, 325 Woodland Drive, Lancaster.

Participating agencies and departments include the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County Emergency Management Division, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications and Lancaster County School District.