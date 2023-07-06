Multiple Lancaster County first responder agencies and departments will participate with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office personnel in active shooter training next week. The training will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13, on the campus of Lancaster High School, 325 Woodland Drive, Lancaster.
Participating agencies and departments include the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County Emergency Management Division, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications and Lancaster County School District.
The scenario-based training is a follow up to a three-day Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) course the same participants have previously taken.
“This training has been scheduled as part of our ongoing commitment to keep ourselves prepared for an active shooter event in our community,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “This is the third exercise we’ve done in a school setting since the ASIM training was made available to first responders in Lancaster County. I appreciate Dr. (Jonathan) Phipps and the Lancaster County School District making their facilities available to us.”
LCSD Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said, “We are happy to partner with all county first responder agencies for this training. The safety of our students, faculty and staff comes first. The more often we come together to practice these skills, the better prepared we will be to react to an actual event, which we hope never happens.”
Training will be done each morning, and first responders will be tasked with responding to realistic active shooter scenarios each afternoon. The training will occur over two days to allow as many personnel from each agency as possible to participate.
Volunteers are set to play various civilian roles in the scenarios.
The training will be very realistic, although no live ammunition will be present on site. There will be lots of activity and noise, including simulated gunfire, in and around the school during the training. The public is advised that this is a training exercise and not an actual public safety emergency.
“Personnel from all the participating agencies learn and sharpen vital skills each time we do this. Setting into motion our understanding of the different roles each agency would play in a true emergency is far more beneficial than sitting in a classroom and listening to lectures or watching training videos about the most effective response. We will continue to schedule these trainings throughout the county,” Faile said.
“We look forward to training with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the other first responders to improve our response to critical incidents,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper. “I appreciate Sheriff Faile’s continued partnership and his commitment to helping us provide a safe environment for our residents.”
The campus of Lancaster High School will be inaccessible to the public on the training days. Agency personnel, vehicles and equipment will stage on the campus during the training. Signs alerting the public to the training exercise will be posted on Woodland Drive and other roads near the school. Although no traffic flow issues are anticipated, the motoring public should use caution when driving through the area.