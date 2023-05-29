The defense delivered in the annual Lancaster High School spring football game Friday, May 19, in Memorial Stadium.
The Bruins' defense, with seven total series stops, notched 21 points in a 21-7 win over the offense in the game, which capped 12 practices.
The defense, over four quarters of play with a running clock, posted five stops for a 15-7 edge.
Then the offense had two series in the red zone, but the defense answered again with two stops for its final six points in the 14-point win.
The final stand came inside the 5-yard line to end the game on a fall-like late afternoon under overcast skies, with the temperature in the mid-60s.
“The defense got after it today and played well,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “We got to the ball well and tackled well in the open field.
“The defense whipped us,” he said. “They played faster and better.”
The offense, which moved the ball well at times, tallied its lone points in the second half when running back Mikal McCollum dashed 70 yards on a sweep down the home sideline.
“We had some bright spots on offense and did some things well, but we also have areas to work on,” Surratt said. “We will take a look at the tape and begin work in summer workouts.”
Surratt noted that the nine penalties have to be an area for drastic improvement.
R.J. Brown, a varsity basketball player last season, took the majority of snaps at quarterback. The offense was without running back Juelz Mickles, a Bruins sprinter who missed the game while competing in the Class 4A state track meet at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.
“Our offense has to be more consistent,” Surratt said. “We have to do a better job of staying on our blocks, but that’s what this game is for and we will work on those areas.”
Lancaster hosts the annual preseason jamboree Aug. 11, featuring the four county high schools against four foes.
The Bruins, 3-7 last season, open their season Aug. 18 at home against 3A foe Chester High School.