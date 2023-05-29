LANSPTS-05-31-23 FOOTBALL

Lancaster High School's Dee Mobley looks for running room during the Bruins' spring game May 19.

 Eric Rowell

The defense delivered in the annual Lancaster High School spring football game Friday, May 19, in Memorial Stadium.

The Bruins' defense, with seven total series stops, notched 21 points in a 21-7 win over the offense in the game, which capped 12 practices.

