Sylvia Ann Stover Fogg, 56, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
A daughter of Mary Blackmon Stover and Leon Stover, she was born Aug. 10, 1967, in Lancaster.
Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include husband, Larry Fogg of Lancaster; sons, Deleon Curry, Malcolm Benson, John Stover, Tremon Stover, Joshua Stover; daughters, Pamela Stover Moore of Pageland, Jasmine Stover, Tiera Stover, Shirley Seegars; her mother and father of Lancaster; brothers, Walter Blackmon, Rico Hood, Timothy Brown, Walter Hood; sister, Jennifer Blackmon; 15 grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.