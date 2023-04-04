Virginia Rebecca “Becky” Stein, 75, of Heath Springs, died April 3, 2023.
Virginia Rebecca “Becky” Stein, 75, of Heath Springs, died April 3, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Ethel Virginia Hancock Barrett and the late J.T. Thomas.
She is survived by her mother; her husband, Harold Mitchell “Mike” Stein; daughters, Angela Morgan and Crystal Allison; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Rhonda Jackson; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister.
Visitation is 10-11 a.m. April 6 at Baker Conference Center, 105 N. Minor St., Kershaw, with the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial following in Salem Cemetery, Heath Springs.
Baker Funeral Home