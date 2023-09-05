I am responding to Katie Crosby's letter in The Lancaster News weekend paper, Aug. 26-27.
Crosby, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, expressed her party's disappointment and sadness concerning the S.C. Supreme Court's decision regarding the six-week abortion ban.
And she did very well. She clothed her opinion with very positive words and phrases, such as: "A woman's right to effective and quality health care," and her "hopes that, one day, we can live in a state where their health truly matters."
Who among us would disagree with such nice, hopeful words? I just do not feel that her chosen words and attitude accurately portray abortion practices, or the possible results of such practices.
I cannot speak for all women (nor can she), and perhaps my viewpoint cannot be generalized since it is based on a limited number of cases brought to my attention as an educator in Lancaster County.
However, I do believe that two such cases, which I choose to convey, may very well be representative of others. I will try to be as brief as I can, while at the same time trying to communicate these two cases with the authenticity they deserve.
The first case involves a 17-year-old senior in high school who came to me. I, was at that time, one of her teachers. She was very distraught and scared. She had just discovered that she was pregnant. This was an unwanted pregnancy; one that she could not disclose to her parents.
Her boyfriend had given her $200 and told her to get an abortion. "Get rid of the baby," he had instructed her. She wanted me to help her find an abortion clinic and help her take the necessary steps to begin this process.
Seeing her distress and anguish, and not wanting to add to her heartbreak, I did not lecture her. Certainly, I did not try to shame her; nor did I try to change her mind.
I simply told her that I would not offer her any assistance that would aid her in going forward with this planned abortion. I recommended that she speak to the school guidance counselor, who might be willing to give her the assistance she sought. She agreed to do that and left.
Several weeks passed before she returned and reported to me that she was not going to have an abortion. The guidance counselor had helped her contact an abortion clinic and she had completed her orientation visit there.
Whether by the verbal description or by the video presentation, she had learned of the necessary process to "get rid of the baby," and she said she knew that she could not endure such an ordeal. She had no idea what a medical abortion would involve before this orientation.
It was not clear to me whether she still considered the pregnancy to be no more than just an unwanted splotch of tissue, or whether she was afraid of the necessary invasion into her body. Yet it mattered little; she was now bravely going to face the consequences of her actions. She graduated from high school, pregnant and healthy.
I did not see her again until many years had passed. Five or six years later, while wandering through a local department store, I spotted her and a little boy. I watched them from afar. They both appeared bright and healthy as they happily interacted with each other. I knew by instinct that he was the result of the unwanted, inconvenient, unplanned pregnancy she had brought to my attention years before.
When she saw me approaching them, she reached over to give him a hug. She looked at me and nodded because she knew that I would remember her story. I was so struck by the awareness of the reality before me. Many years ago, this young girl had the immense power – by choice – to end the life of this beautiful little boy.
She said to me, "Mrs. Evans, I love him so. I can't imagine life without him."
By the way, the $200 donor was long gone.
The second example is that of a sophomore college student who had an abortion. She came to me – another distraught young lady facing an unwanted pregnancy, which interfered with her life.
She reported that she and her boyfriend lived together in off-campus housing and they were very intent upon their future plans. An unwanted baby, at that time in their life, would definitely interfere with their educational plans and their personal ambitions. It was a tremendous, unwanted inconvenience to them. So they both agreed to an abortion and told no one of their plans.
She went through with the planned abortion. She reported having gone to a well-established abortion clinic and the procedure went as planned. She had incurred little physical discomfort and was looking forward to the whole ordeal being over and forgotten.
But it was not over.
She became ridden with guilt. Her present emotional state had definitely interfered with her educational plans. Due to her distress, she was unable to attend class regularly and was losing her academic standing. She told me that she had even begun to experience resentful feelings toward her boyfriend, which affected their relationship and also their future plans.
This lovely, ambitious young woman's life had been altered immeasurably by a decision that could not be altered. She even told me, through her sobbing, that sometimes she thought she could hear a baby cry.
All behavior carries consequences that must be faced and endured. That's the first lesson here.
The second lesson, I have concluded, is that abortion is cruel. Nice, comforting words do not change my opinion.
Abortion is a dirty deed that robs an unborn baby of life. And mothers who have aborted the child growing within them often suffer adverse effects. Lingering guilt is the hardest emotion to bear, and it is not easily abated.
The throb of a heartbeat in a mother's womb can be detected by an ultrasound procedure about six weeks after conception. Thus, I applaud the S.C. Supreme Court's decision.
Pro-life is more than a matter of political preference. It is a life-affirming matter of moral conviction.