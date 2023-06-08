While it may not be as bad as New York City, Lancaster County is experiencing some of the negative smoke and haze from the wildfires in Canada.
Lancaster County is now in a Code Orange, according to Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.
“Wednesday we were in Code Red, and I think we expect to stay in Code Orange into the weekend,” Player said. “Hopefully, by Sunday, most of this will move away from us.”
Code Red means that the air quality index is so high and the air itself is so unhealthy that people should not spend extended portions of time outside unless they absolutely have to.
Code Orange cautions those in a high-risk group, such as seniors or people with respiratory issues, to remain inside, and warns others to be attuned to possible symptoms of fatigue or smoke inhalation.
“People need to be cognizant of if they begin to feel tired, there’s a reason for that and that they need to sit and rest a few minutes and let their body recover,” Player said.
Player also suggested people wear an N95 mask or a full-blown respirator mask to reduce the inhalation of harmful smoke while outside. Surgical and cloth masks are insufficient at providing much help with this specific issue, as they will only further restrict your ability to breathe.
There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, which could help move the smoke out of Lancaster County and improve local air quality.
“Of course, any time a weather pattern and a front comes through, that pushes the things that are in front of it (like smoke),” Player said. “That’s one of the reasons they (National Weather Service) are thinking Sunday may be hopefully the end of it, but there’s no guarantee.”