COLUMBIA — The S.C. Vulnerable Adult Guardian ad Litem Program (VAGAL SC), a division of the S.C. Department on Aging, is seeking volunteers to advocate for adults 18 years of age and older who have been placed into the custody of the Adult Protective Services division of the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS).
These vulnerable adults are often victims of abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation, and VAGAL SC needs volunteers to help advocate for their well-being during family court proceedings.
South Carolina is not the only state that takes adults into custody, but is the only state that has a volunteer guardian ad litem program to advocate for the best interests of these adults.
VAGAL SC volunteers come from all cultures, professions, ethnicities and educational backgrounds, including some who are retired and others working full-time.
According to VAGAL SC Program Director Brenda Stalzer, some people are reluctant to volunteer because they have never been in a courtroom before. She encourages people to apply anyway.
“Most of our volunteers have minimal or no court experience. VAGAL SC provides an attorney for each volunteer," she said. "These attorneys get to know our GALs and do a great job presenting the volunteers' recommendations to the court.”
Based in Columbia, the program provides volunteer vulnerable adult guardians ad litem (GALs) statewide. Volunteers choose which counties they would like to serve and take as many cases as they would like. On average, cases last about six months and require 20-30 hours of volunteer time.
Volunteer GALs get to know the adult and interact with others involved in the adult’s life, including family, caregivers, medical providers, neighbors and social workers. Volunteers gather information about the adult, determine what options would benefit the adult’s situation, and make unbiased recommendations to the adult’s best interest in S.C. family courts.
Sheila Broome, a volunteer in the Lancaster area, said being a GAL volunteer is the most challenging work she has ever done.
“As a GAL, I am an advocate, defender, adviser, mentor, protector, mediator, counselor and crusader – all at the same time,” she said. “We live in a world that finds it easy to bypass individuals who have fallen into difficult circumstances, so to be in a position to help those individuals overcome those circumstances is rewarding beyond measure.”
The statistics on elder abuse are compelling. In the United States, at least one in 10 community-dwelling older adults experienced some form of abuse in the prior year. Younger vulnerable adults are also at risk of abuse. In the state fiscal year 2021-22, SCDSS investigated 4,578 reports of vulnerable adults (18 and older) being abused, neglected, self-neglected or exploited. Many of these reports resulted in adults taken into the custody of SCDSS.
Vulnerable adults can remain in state custody when there is clear and convincing evidence that they meet the legal definition of a vulnerable adult. The adult must also be at substantial risk of abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation. In addition, services from the Adult Protective Services division of SCDSS must be necessary to protect the adult from such things.
Some people may be hesitant or uneasy about the process of assisting vulnerable adults. Peter Reinhart, a VAGAL SC volunteer in the Midlands, offered some advice.
“If an individual is thinking about becoming a VAGAL volunteer but is not quite sure, I would ask them if they are tired of hearing stories of senior adults being put in a situation that makes them vulnerable,” he said. “I would also ask if they think that there is nothing they can do about it. I would then say step forward and advocate for them in a way that is meaningful to the vulnerable adult and for our community.”
VAGAL SC volunteers receive plenty of support inside and outside of the courtroom. Upon completion of training, volunteers are assigned a regional coordinator who guides them through each step of the process.
“We are a team and we actively support one another. You can’t do this kind of work alone,”Stalzer said.
Rinehart agreed and said he felt validated in his role as a volunteer.
“The staff at the Department on Aging go out of their way to support the volunteer,” he said. “The training is exceptional and the reoccurring staff meetings are extremely helpful in assisting you in your role as a volunteer GAL.”
For more information, visit aging.sc.gov/vagal, or call 803-734-9900.
Next training
The next volunteer training will be 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 27 at the Columbia office, 1301 Gervais St., Suite 350, Columbia.
Regional trainings are scheduled on a regular basis. Please reach out to Debbie Parker at dparker@aging.sc.gov or 803-734-9900 for more information.
Referrals
To make a referral of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult when the suspected abuse, neglect and or exploitation took place in South Carolina, call the SCDSS 24-hour Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-888-227-3487.
Contact 911 immediately if the situation is a life-threatening emergency. An emergency is when an adult appears to face an immediate risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation that could result in death or serious harm.
More info
You can find more information about VAGAL SC at aging.sc.gov/programs-initiatives/sc-vulnerable-adult-guardian-ad-litem.
For more information on the S.C. Department on Aging, visit aging.sc.gov and www.getcaresc.com, or follow the department on social media: Twitter – @AgingSC, Facebook – www.facebook.com/SCDOA, and LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/89754785.