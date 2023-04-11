COLUMBIA — The S.C. Vulnerable Adult Guardian ad Litem Program (VAGAL SC), a division of the S.C. Department on Aging, is seeking volunteers to advocate for adults 18 years of age and older who have been placed into the custody of the Adult Protective Services division of the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS).

These vulnerable adults are often victims of abuse, neglect, self-neglect or exploitation, and VAGAL SC needs volunteers to help advocate for their well-being during family court proceedings.

Trending Videos