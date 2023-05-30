LANNWS-06-03-23 MEMORIAL DAY IN NC

Army veteran John Weathers of Lancaster attended the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, in Indian Trail, N.C.

 ED COTTINGHAM

INDIAN TRAIL — John Weathers traveled from his home in Lancaster to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony held Monday, May 29, at the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail, N.C.

Weathers is an Army veteran, who was awarded the Purple Heart.

