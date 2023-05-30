INDIAN TRAIL — John Weathers traveled from his home in Lancaster to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony held Monday, May 29, at the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail, N.C.
Weathers is an Army veteran, who was awarded the Purple Heart.
“I was in Vietnam 1966-67 (in) the 25th Infantry,” he said. "I was a squad leader and the only one wounded out of seven men. There were a lot of casualties in Vietnam back in the 1960s. Those were some rough years.”
“This is a very important Day for veterans and for the entire community,” said VFW Post 2423 Commander Joe Carranti. “We all too often forget that this day isn’t about barbecues and discounts at the grocery stores, it is about fallen veterans.
“So please when you come to thank a veteran on Memorial Day, remember that it is not about us, it is about the ones that are not here for you to shake their hand. Veterans Day is for us and today is for those that didn’t make it home.”
Wiley Brown of Stallings grew up in Greensboro and is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War era.
“I served in the Cold War; it was nuclear deterrence,” he said. “I was part of an outfit that monitored Soviet nuclear detonations all over the world, both above and below ground, a small kind of hidden outfit. There were 100 of us worldwide. We were spying on the Russians, while they were spying on us.”
Brown had friends in the Army and Marines who did not make it home from war.
“You are thankful to God that you made it home safe," Weather said, "and you miss the ones that served with you.”
Weathers said that when he thinks about the soldiers he served with, those that lost their lives in Vietnam, you have ups and downs on those days.You want to remember the people, but you don’t want to remember what happened.”
The VFW is a community venue, said Commander Carranti. “I don’t want the town of Indian Trail or any of the community members to feel that they can’t come here and spend time with veterans. We welcome you to do that. If you want to talk to a veteran or if you just want to sit in the Memorial Gardens and be in the presence of fallen veterans, please come out and do that.”