LANCASTER — Mr. Wilson Lee Brasington Sr., 87, of Lancaster, widower of Betty Adams Brasington, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lee Roy Brasington and Jesse Pate Brasington. Mr. Brasington enjoyed working with bees and was a beekeeper. He enjoyed working in his garden and rock collecting.