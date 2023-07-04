LANCASTER — Mr. Wilson Lee Brasington Sr., 87, of Lancaster, widower of Betty Adams Brasington, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lee Roy Brasington and Jesse Pate Brasington. Mr. Brasington enjoyed working with bees and was a beekeeper. He enjoyed working in his garden and rock collecting.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Brasington will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating.
Mr. Brasington is survived by two sons, Wilson Lee Brasington Jr. (Campbell) and Gerald Wayne Brasington (Cathy); a daughter, Laura Lawless (Andy); and a brother, Robert Brasington (Linda), all of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Erica Brasington, Brittany Brasington and Katelyn Shull; and two great-grandchildren, Emiley and Joshua Tucker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29720.
