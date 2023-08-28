Lancaster County Council postponed a decision on a new business that could bring about a $14 million investment in the county.
Council members had more questions than Economic Development Director Brian Fulk had answers for regarding the project known as E3 at the Monday, Aug. 28, council meeting on an incentive agreement for the company.
The company plans to invest $14,335,000 in the county over five years, with at least $5 million by 2027. The company will also bring 15 jobs to the county.
The name of the company hasn't been released yet, but Fulk described it as a U.S. distributor of plastic recycling manufacturing equipment.
The business would be located on 16.6 acres on Quality Drive in the Lancaster Business Park, where it plans to build a 36,000-square-foot building.
“This project has been in the works for about a year,” Fulk said.
Council had questions regarding the company and how quickly it could start on the project and what would happen if the project stalled. Council members also questioned some of the language in the incentive agreement and how it benefited the county.
“We think we are well protected and meeting the needs of the project,” Fulk said.
Council voted to push first approval of any agreement back to the Sept. 11 meeting, when it will discuss the issue further.