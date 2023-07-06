LANNWS-07-08-23 CRAWFORD COL

Lancaster Promise Neighborhood community engagement and outreach coordinator Ayana Crawford leads icebreakers with April community workday attendees.

 courtesy of Ayana Crawford

June 10 was the second community workday I ever participated in, not only as a new resident of Lancaster County, but also as the community engagement and outreach coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.

Prior to accepting this position and doing my research, I saw that the community workdays were an opportunity to show community pride and appreciation for the community and environment around Lancaster. I saw individuals of various ages and ethnic and racial backgrounds coming together with smiles on their faces to fill bags with litter.

Ayana Crawford is the community engagement and outreach coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.