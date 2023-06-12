Indian Land resident Clare McConaughay held her Costco card up and urged Lancaster County Council to approve first reading for a Costco planned for Indian Land.
“I can’t wait to use this Costco card in 2025,” she said.
But not everyone was onboard with the big box retailer at the council meeting Monday, June 12. First reading of the rezoning of the land where Costco would be located, at 8918 Charlotte Highway, passed 6-1 with Councilman Jose Luis casting the lone dissenting vote.
The Indian Land Costco is planned to be at least 100,000 square feet with a 24-pump gas station. It would sit on 3.5 acres of 28 acres that is being rezoned from light industrial to regional business.
Costco would be paying full taxes on the business and hasn’t been given any deal regarding those. Annual tax revenue between property tax and sales taxes is estimated to be roughly $3.6 million in annual revenue between the two types of taxes for the county, said developer Yates Dunaway with Crosland Southeast.
Reid Wilkerson is opposed to Costco coming to that area of Indian Land.
“As a food manufacturer, it concerns me,” said Wilkerson, president of McClancy Seasoning, which is adjacent to the Costco property. “I am just getting another traffic light and more traffic.”
Luis said he would like to see what the traffic is going to be like in the area before moving too far with approving Costco.
“We are flying blind on this,” he said. “We don’t know what the traffic impact analysis says.”
Councilman Billy Mosteller, who doesn’t represent Indian Land, said he has had people asking him to approve the retail giant.
“People are wanting stuff like this,” he said. “I am going to support it.”
Luis said that most people in Indian Land aren’t opposed to Costco itself, but all the impacts it may bring like traffic.
“It is going to have a significant impact and we are not ready for that,” he said.
A traffic study could possibly be available for the council by second reading, scheduled for June 26. Third reading and final approval is scheduled for July 17.
Council also approved other ordinances about the Costco project regarding items such as landscaping, signing and definitions of what large-scale retailers should be known by.
Costco will be in The Exchange subdivision, which is under construction. Crosland Southeast is developing 130 acres in the area with more than 700 apartments, which was approved in October 2021 by County Council.
Costco has 589 stores nationwide and 848 stores globally.
