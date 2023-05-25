Chamber Music for All is bringing a Latin concert to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center next weekend.
The 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, performance will consist of two violins and a harp. The three musicians are all members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. The two violinists are Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and his wife, Monica Boboc. Harpist Andrea Mumm will complete the trio.
The ensemble will play capriccios by Italian violinist and composer, Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840), the most celebrated violin virtuoso of the 19th century.
Paganini is known as the “devil’s violinist” because of his superior and unmatched talent. The popular rumor was that Paganini had traded his soul to Satan for his virtuosic skills on the violin. He played long recitals without sheet music and could play up to 12 notes per second. He revolutionized violin technique.
Capriccios are lively and loosely structured violin solos. Paganini’s capriccios are considered the hardest solos to play with double stops, left-hand pizzicatos, where a lower finger stops the string while a higher finger plucks it, and endless spiccato bowing, where the bow appears to bounce on the strings.
The trio will also play works by violinist and composer George Enescu, one of the greatest Romanian musicians. They will also play “Fantasie for Violin and Harp” by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921).
And they will play “Piazzola Tango for Two Violins,” arranged by modern violinist Augustin Hadelich.
CAC concerts organizer John Craig said Lupanu originally planned to feature Houston Symphony Chief Timpanist Leonardo Soto at this concert, but Soto is overbooked with concerts in Europe and cannot get back to the United States by June 4.
“The world of major classical performers is like this and Calin is great at rolling with the punches,” Craig said. “He scrambled and has put together a really interesting alternative program for June 4th and I am certain our audience will not be disappointed.”
Chamber Music for All is a nonprofit with a mission to broaden the audience for classical music. Lupanu and Boboc founded the group in 2016. They are committed to providing high quality chamber music and educational programs for both younger audiences and experienced listeners.
Lupanu has served as concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for 20 years. He and Boboc were born in Romania. She joined the CSO in 2004.
Mumm is the principal harp chair for the CSO and has been with the symphony since 2012. Regarded as one of the top harpists of her generation, Mumm is a highly sought-after teacher, soloist and chamber musician.
Advance tickets ($15 plus a small service fee) can be purchased online at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $20. The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church, at 307 W. Gay St.