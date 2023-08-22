Mary Ann Meredith, 62, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
A daughter of the late Clarence Jeffrey and the late Ann Scott Jeffery, she was born July 19, 1961, in Columbia.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. T. Gary Stevens officiated.
Viewing was held Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home.
Survivors include three brothers, Ronnie Meredith, Robert Meredith and Timothy Jeffery, all of Lancaster; and two sisters, Harriett Hood of Lancaster and Teresa Belton of York.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.