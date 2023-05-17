The theme of this year’s Red Rose Photography Contest is showcasing “Lancaster County’s Past, Present and Future Through Architecture.”
The exhibit will be on display during the annual Red Rose Festival at the Native American Studies Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
“For years, this photography exhibit has celebrated the specialness of Lancaster through the photographs of its residents. The LCCA and the city enjoy this partnership activity each year and all the wonderful entries,” says Debbie Jaillette, executive director of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
The architecture theme was thought up by the LCCA team. Through architecture, residents can visualize how far Lancaster has come, whether it be historic buildings that have taken on a new life, or new construction to signify Lancaster’s growth.
Submissions do not have to focus on one particular building though; they can showcase small, but significant, architectural details the photographer finds in the community, appreciating the built environment that encompasses us every day, or even demonstrate how we interact with architecture on a daily basis.
The public can vote for their favorites for People’s Choice at the May 20 exhibit, and the winners will be announced during the festival.
The winners, except for people’s choice, were determined by an unbiased judge, and will receive cash prizes: $150 for first place; $100 for second; $50 for third; and $50 for people’s choice.
The contest is a collaborative partnership between the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the city of Lancaster. For more information, visit www.artslancaster.com.