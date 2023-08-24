A Lancaster man died after being hit by a van Wednesday evening in Lancaster.
Jonathan Hutchinson, 22, was hit by a 1999 Ford van about 9 p.m. Aug. 23, while walking on Airport Road near Bridgewood Drive in Lancaster.
Hutchinson was transported to MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, but later died there, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the van was traveling north on Airport Road when the driver hit Hutchinson, who was walking in the roadway.
Pye said the driver of the van was not injured, but one of two passengers in the van was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The incident is being investigated by S.C. Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No further details are available at this time.
