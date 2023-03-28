The United Way Bed Race returned victorious with a great day of friendly competition last fall, raising about $2,200 for the local agency.
The 2022 Bed Race drew more than 250 people Oct. 15, all lined up on Main Street in Lancaster to cheer for six teams sprinting the 100-yard course with a wooden bed.
The atmosphere was festive as the community came together to celebrate “Generations: United” and the revival of a classic competition.
The Parade of Beds featured the vintage United Way Pace Car, with special guest marshal Hunter Vaughn, National American Miss South Carolina. She was joined by longtime County Councilman Larry Honeycutt (now retired), United Way Executive Director Holly Furr, United Way Board Chair Quincy Reed, driver Abby Collins and city of Lancaster mascot, Rosie.
Six race teams competed in two divisions – Competitive and Fun Prix, with Lancaster County Fire and Rescue coming out on top in the Competitive Division and winning the People’s Choice Award. The victory was sweet for Darren Player, who led the Lancaster County Fire and Rescue team.
“We had a really good time, we enjoyed the competition, but most of all we enjoyed that we won,” Player said. “The trophies are displayed proudly at the Emergency Operations Center Fire and Rescue headquarters.”
Other Competitive Division entries included the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Government.
KARE (Kershaw Area Resource Exchange) also racked up the awards, winning the Fun Prix Race and Best Costume and Design with their 1980s-themed rolling boom box and Rubik’s Cube, accented by leg warmers, headbands and off-the-shoulder sweatshirts. The Fun Prix category also included entries from USCL and Yoki for Mayor!
There was no shortage of creativity and celebration in the Bed Race infield. It was buzzing with excitement from United Way partner agencies and community organizations. PCASA was groovy in their 1970s-inspired tent, while Lancaster Children’s Home went “totally radical, all the way” with ’80s toys and clothes. While the competition was fierce, The Children’s Council won the Design Contest with its 1950s diner-themed tent, reminiscent of drive-ins and penny loafers.
Chris Smith, longtime Bed Race participant and 2022 emcee, summarized the significance of the Bed Race this way: “The Bed Race historically provoked friendly competition between corporations and local public service providers. The trash talking always started at the first team meeting and continued through letters to the editor, etc. With social media today, I can only imagine how the enthusiasm could grow. All for a great cause!”
You could feel the enthusiasm in the air that day. Residents were excited about the return of the Bed Race, and excited to celebrate community together.
The event also served as the kickoff for United Way’s 2022-23 “Generations: United” campaign, celebrating 65 years of local impact on the most pressing needs in Lancaster County.
“We are proud of the United Way and its 65-year history of improving lives in Lancaster County,” Reed said. “Even more so, we are excited about the future of the United Way as we support and enrich community members and nonprofit organizations so that our county is stronger and more connected as we Live United.”
The United Way of Lancaster County supports 18 local nonprofit agencies and eight United Way programs that are committed to creating lasting improvement in the quality of life of Lancaster County residents by focusing on the areas of education, financial stability and health.