LANSPTS-06-03-23 LEGION BASEBALL

Banks Helms is on the Lancaster Post 31 roster for this upcoming season. He is shown here playing for Andrew Jackson High School.

 file photo

The 2023 American Legion baseball season kicks off next week with three local teams.  

Lancaster Post 31 will have a senior and junior team playing at Lancaster’s Harvey Eggleton Field. A second junior team, known as the Kershaw Eagles, will be playing at Andrew Jackson High School.

