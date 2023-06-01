The 2023 American Legion baseball season kicks off next week with three local teams.
Lancaster Post 31 will have a senior and junior team playing at Lancaster’s Harvey Eggleton Field. A second junior team, known as the Kershaw Eagles, will be playing at Andrew Jackson High School.
The Post 31 seniors, coached by longtime coach Jimmy Jackson, will draw players from Lancaster, Buford and Andrew Jackson, as well as Great Falls and Lewisville high schools.
“We are a mixed group,” Jackson said. “We should be in pretty good shape.”
Jackson said he feels like his pitching crew is in good shape and could be a strength for his team. The team has two returning college players in Ashton Phillips and Braden Small.
“We have got some good arms,” Jackson said. “We are scrappy.”
Lewisville High’s Blake Barron is coaching the Post 31 junior team.
The new Kershaw team is being coached by Tripp Cobb with Andrew Jackson, and overseen by Volunteers head baseball coach Mike Lucas.
“We will be young,” Lucas said. “They have all been in the high school program for a while. I think they will compete well.”
The Eagles will be using the color scheme of purple and white of the old Kershaw school before integration in 1969. They will also have a touch of Andrew Jackson orange in there as well, with the uniforms having a Clemson Tigers' feel to them.
All three teams open the summer season Monday, June 5.
Indian Land players will be playing for the Fort Mill Post 43 team as they are zoned into that area. Legion baseball has zones much like school districts have attendance zones.
The Fort Mill senior Legion team plays at Fort Mill High School and the junior Legion team plays at Catawba Ridge High.