Five Indian Land High School cheerleaders recently earned All-American status through the Universal Cheerleading Association.
The Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) is a governing body for the sport. UCA representatives were at Indian Land High during a cheer camp July 20-22. About 14 girls tried out for All-American status. Of those who made it, four were seniors and one was a freshman.
“It was nerve wracking,” said senior Savannah Boroughs.
Freshman Victoria Horton echoed her teammate’s experience trying out in front of judges and her peers.
“It was scary,” she said. “Once it got over with, I felt good about it.”
Three UCA staff judged those trying out for All-American on their skills and dancing to determine who made it. The judging takes several hours before the cheerleaders know if they made it.
“I was nervous, but it was exciting,” senior Kimberly Gibson said. “I knew if I made it, it would lead to other opportunities.”
Those who make All-American status get to participate in events like parades and have opportunities to visit other places around the country like the Disney parks and Pearl Harbor.
Starting a competitive team
For the five girls who made it, new Indian Land head cheer coach Kamryn Schemine is hopeful it will lead to other goals she has for the team.
Indian Land High doesn’t have a competitive cheer team, meaning what you see the squad do on Friday nights during football season and during basketball season is about the extent of it. Schemine would like to change that.
“I wanted them to try out because we aren’t in competitions yet,” she said. “We are still trying to build a program. It basically comes down to funding.”
To have a competitive cheer program, Indian Land would need two things — uniforms and two sets of competition mats. These items will cost about $25,000. Schemine has started a Go Fund Me page to help raise money.
“We are trying to fundraise to get those things,” she said.
Indian Land High is a 4A school and other schools their size have competitive cheer teams, such as Catawba Ridge and Northwestern. Schemine said she wants the Indian Land girls to be able to compete.
“It gives the cheerleaders more of a purpose,” she said. “It is very rewarding to put all that hard work in, to see the passion and see them bond as a team.”
Boroughs said that being part of a competitive cheer team also helps in other ways.
“It does look better for college,” she said.
Schemine knows that having a team this year is a long shot, but she would love to be able to start one in 2024.