Indian Land cheerleaders, from left, Savannah Boroughs, Natalie Ross, Kaitlyn Csuhta, Kimberly Gibson and Victoria Horton were named All-American cheerleaders for the school in July.

Five Indian Land High School cheerleaders recently earned All-American status through the Universal Cheerleading Association.

The Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) is a governing body for the sport. UCA representatives were at Indian Land High during a cheer camp July 20-22. About 14 girls tried out for All-American status. Of those who made it, four were seniors and one was a freshman.