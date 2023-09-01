LANSPTS-09-02-23 HOWEY COLUMN ON PLYLER

Ray Plyler (32) earned his share of honors and awards during his high school football career at Lancaster, including the Most Valuable Player award in 1964 from Ronald “Sack” Adams, left.

Is there football in heaven?

It’s a question we ponder from time to time.

