Is there football in heaven?
It’s a question we ponder from time to time.
One day, we will know if those streets of gold lead to a football field.
If the game is played above, then chances are the great gridiron in the sky has gained a stellar running back.
Most who followed the football fortunes of the Lancaster Blue Hurricanes in the mid-1960s would agree the late Ray Plyler would be a welcome addition to any football team.
I’ve also heard it said that those who enter the pearly gates do so in their prime form.
Back in the day, Plyler was quite a specimen. Plyler’s noted here following his recent passing at age 78; he died Aug. 24. Some 60 years ago, Plyler was a shining star.
He was a hard-charging fullback out of the backfield under the tutelage of the late Wade Corn, and then Dalton Rivers.
At that time, Lancaster was a powerhouse in state high school football, and Ray was the man, some have said, “a man among boys.”
He is regarded as one of the best backs to ever play at Lancaster High. Plyler sported stats to back it — rushing for 2,904 yards over four years on 509 carries and 5.7 yards per carry average. He scored 221 points, 33 touchdowns and 23 extra points.
He ran for 557 yards on 111 carries for a 4.9 average and scored 38 points, six touchdowns and two extra points in his senior year when Lancaster went 8-1-2 and he was the team MVP.
An All-American honorable mention as a junior, he was the Class AAA Back of the Year the same season. Plyler was a three-time All-State selection, an elite feat.
“What made Ray so good was that he was versatile,” said John Fulmer, a teammate of Plyler’s at Lancaster and later at Clemson University. “Ray was big and could run with power, but he also had good speed. For a big man, he could move; some call it ‘deceptive speed.’ He could get those tough inside yards, or break outside for a long gainer.”
Gil Small, a classmate of Plyler’s in 1965, recalled his football prowess at an early age. Back then, the Lancaster area elementary schools had youth football teams.
“Ray was a horse back then,” Small said. “I played at Rice Elementary and Ray played at Brooklyn Springs. We dreaded playing Brooklyn Springs. Ray didn’t sidestep you, he ran over you.”
Plyler’s style of play continued as he advanced his football career. He earned the nickname “Digger” for his running style. Ray would bolt into the line and dig into the turf, leaving low-flying dirt and grasping tacklers in his wake.
“Ray was a gifted athlete,” said Larry Small, who was a baseball teammate of Plyler, who also played basketball at Lancaster High.
“Ray was good in those sports, but was exceptional in football,” Larry Small said. “God gave him a gift. He ran the ball well.”
Plyler shined on both sides of the ball, also making plays at linebacker.
Fulmer recalled his freshman season at Clemson when, in preseason camp, the Tiger freshmen scrimmaged the varsity. That day Plyler was all over the field, making tackle after tackle, he said.
“Those coaches, you could see it in their eyes, were drooling, knowing what was coming,” Fulmer said.
During that 1965 Clemson freshman season, Plyler was the team’s second-leading rusher and led in points scored, 30, on five touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Plyler played only one season at Clemson and returned home. You always wonder what might have been had he stayed in Tigertown.
With his playing days history, Plyler served his country in the Army and as a military policeman. He later worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Plyler passed on his love for football, serving as a youth football coach.
In his work as a school resource officer and youth coach, he touched many lives and quite likely steered youngsters in the right direction with his own sometimes “tough love.”
Plyler loved people, especially his family and his farm animals.
“Ray was a humble man, who never puffed out his chest about what he had accomplished, especially in his early years,” Larry Small said. “Ray could have gone anywhere to play. He was just that good.”
So good, he could play on the heavenly football squad.
But if they don’t have football upstairs, Plyler has still found his way. It’s hard to stop a “good man,” with or without a football.