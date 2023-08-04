WAXHAW, N.C. — Clyde Jewel Norwood, 84, of Waxhaw, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
He was born in Union County, N.C., on May 25, 1939, son of the late Walter “W.T.” Norwood and Artie Brady Norwood. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Faulk Norwood.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Walkersville Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 6204 Brady Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112.
Clyde is survived by his four sons, Steve Norwood (Marlena), Dwayne Johnson, Chris Norwood and Patrick Norwood (Shannon); daughter, Pam Gordon (Mitchell); eight grandchildren, Stephen Norwood, Adam Gordon, Justin Norwood, Kyle Norwood, Joseph Gordon, Pruette Norwood, William Norwood, Nicole Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Tiffany Starnes, Jada Sloan, Hensley Gordon, Hollis Gordon, Clara Gordon, Baylor Gordon, Roland Norwood, Gunnar Roupas, Almina Gatitsky; and one great-great-grandchild, Braylee Starnes.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Walkersville Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 6204 Brady Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173; or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. BOX 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Norwood family.