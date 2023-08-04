WAXHAW, N.C. — Clyde Jewel Norwood, 84, of Waxhaw, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

He was born in Union County, N.C., on May 25, 1939, son of the late Walter “W.T.” Norwood and Artie Brady Norwood. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Faulk Norwood.