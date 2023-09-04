KERSHAW — Dr. William Lee McDow is remembered as a unique individual who sought to make the world a better place, especially in his beloved Kershaw.
McDow, in addition to being a renowned physician, was active in the community, leading in government, education and his faith.
McDow, who died July 20 at age 96 following a short illness, practiced medicine for 47 years in Kershaw.
“Everybody knew him and knew he was the kind of person who would help in any way, no matter who you were,” said Kershaw Mayor Mark Dorman. “He fit in well with the community, and wanted to do what was best and right for Kershaw. His heart was in the right place.”
During his years of medical service, it was estimated that McDow delivered over 2,000 babies.
“He touched so many lives and loved the people of Kershaw,” Dorman said.
Dr. Jim Timmons, a close associate of McDow’s, said McDow was the reason he moved to Kershaw after leaving the Air Force.
“I was looking for a small town in the rural Carolinas,” said Timmons, a Columbia native. “He’s the reason I’m in Kershaw. He was the major attraction.”
Timmons, who practiced medicine in Kershaw some 37 years before retiring in 2013, noted McDow’s impact on him.
“When I visited here and with him, he seemed like the person I wanted to work with,” Timmons said. “He was a Christian person. We related well and I wanted to be part of that, and the way he related to his patients.
“He was absolutely honest and spoke the truth,” Timmons said. “He was wise medically and had a great rapport with his patients. He taught me how to be a people person, how to care for people and not just patients.”
Janice Dabney, retired CEO of Springs Memorial Hospital (now MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center), noted McDow’s distinct manner of dealing with his patients.
“Dr. McDow was a fantastic diagnostician,” she said. “He could look at you and tell what was wrong — one of the best at clinical acumen I ever saw. He kept at it and worked at it to tell what was wrong.
“You weren’t just a name on a chart” to him, Dabney said. “He knew you and everything about you. You felt attached to him.”
McDow was a member of the medical staff at the Lancaster hospital. He also served as chief of staff and on the medical board.
The medical field and medicine were a major part of his life, but he also served on Kershaw Town Council and as its mayor pro tem.
McDow was appointed to the Higher Education Commission in Lancaster County, and, while serving there, led in the founding of USC Lancaster and later served as chairman of the USCL Foundation. He later endowed a scholarship in his name.
Due to his community involvement, McDow received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, in 1999 when he retired.
He was also active in his church, Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and treasurer.
“Dr. McDow wasn’t pretentious and didn’t have a big ego,” Dabney said. “He could have, but didn’t. I’m glad I knew him and I feel I’m a better person for it.”
Timmons called Dr. McDow “a wonderful man.”
“He made an impression on my life and many other people,” Timmons said. “He was my mentor, friend and spiritual adviser. I thank him for setting the bar so high medically and with faith, family and community.”
Dorman, upon hearing of McDow’s passing, said he felt a strong sense of sadness.
“Dr. McDow served and served well,” Dorman said. “We had lost a giant in Kershaw.”