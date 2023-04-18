The Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon, 21, and a teenage boy, who are both wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the city.
The incident occurred Friday night, April 14, at Murphy Express, 1260 S.C. 9 Bypass West, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Lancaster police officers were dispatched to Murphy Express about 9:30 p.m. April 14. A store employee told officers two black males entered the store together, the release said.
One man, identified as Gordon, waited near the rear of the store, "while the other approached the counter near the employee, placed a mask over his face, pulled a pistol out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee, and demanded that money from the register be put into a bag he tossed at the employee,” the release said.
The robber got a small amount of money, and both men ran out of the store toward S.C. 9 Bypass West. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the incident.
A city police detective obtained an arrest warrant for Gordon, charging him with armed robbery, and he has been entered into the nationwide database as a wanted person, the release said.
Gordon is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and "known to be in the Caroline Court apartment complex" in Lancaster, according to the release.
The teen, 15, was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a mask during the robbery. Although he has not been located, he has been identified and is a known associate of Gordon, according to the release. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
He is wanted on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18, and unlawfully carrying a pistol. The charges have been filed with the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Justice.
“This robbery occurred in the city, but the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force has been assisting the Lancaster Police Department with the investigation. Our joint efforts resulted in quick identification of these robbers, and now we just need to get them into custody. We will appreciate any information we get from the public in locating these two,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.
“The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office worked well together to identify these suspects and obtain charges related to the robbery of the Murphy Express,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper. “We are asking the public to assist us in locating these suspects, so we can bring this matter to a safe resolution.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.